Disney Jumps on the Media Bandwagon with its New Members Only Club

Shining, shimmering, splendid. Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Wish, is all that and more, and the new issue of Disney twenty-three provides every detail adventurers need to know before hitting the high seas on their way to a whole new world of experiences. From the delicious cuisine to the dazzling entertainment, readers will enjoy spectacular photographs and artwork (including the publication’s exclusive cover) while hearing from the Walt Disney Imagineers and creatives who crafted this work of art on water.

Plus, the biggest stars in the Disney galaxy sat down to discuss a swath of incredible new projects. Ewan McGregor talks about reprising his role as the title character in the new Lucasfilm limited series for Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi and reveals what drew him back to the lightsaber. Chris Evans takes us to infinity and beyond in Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear, in which the former Captain America voices Buzz Lightyear in the epic film that “inspired” the beloved Buzz action figure we know and love from the ToyStory franchise. Later this summer, Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder promises to electrify audiences, and Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Taika Waititi, and Tessa Thompson give us an early insiders’ look at what promises to be an unbelievable adventure.

And since it’s starting to heat up, get ready for summer with High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season three, which sees the Wildcats experience the fun and drama of theater camp with new characters and a new production—Frozen: The Musical.

The new issue, available exclusively to Gold Members of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club, also features a chat with Disney Legend Dick Nunis, discussing his 40-plus-year career at Disney, including working closely with Walt Disney himself.

Also in the Summer 2022 issue of Disney twenty-three:

• Ms. Marvel gives Disney+ a spectacular, groundbreaking new Super Hero

• The hilarious John Mulaney on voicing Chip in Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers

• Details on Storyliving by Disney—the unique, new residential communities

• The scoop on Walt Disney Animation Studios’ irresistible Baymax series, coming to Disney+ this summer

• Unbelievably intricate sand artwork created at Walt Disney World Resort

• 50 years of bulbs and brilliance with the Main Street Electrical Parade, which returned to Disneyland this spring

• Regular features including By the Numbers, Character Analysis, and Ask the Walt Disney Archives

Disney twenty-three is delivered directly to fans’ doorsteps and is offered exclusively to D23 Gold Members as a benefit of their membership. The latest issue will begin arriving before the end of May.