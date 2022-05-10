How Does Nevis Surprise its Visitors?

Only 36 square miles in size, Nevis is a tiny island in the Caribbean with lush landscapes, crystalline beaches, and a vibe of effortless elegance. So what draws travelers to this little island and what surprises them about this destination?

Despite its petite 36 square miles in size, Nevis boasts a wide variety of hotels and resorts for discerning travelers to select from. Whether one is looking for a historic hilltop retreat, a contemporary beachfront oasis, or something remarkably unique in between the two, Nevis has the perfect hotel to accommodate even the most discriminating guest.

“Visitors to Nevis always seemed surprised by the number of great hotels located here,” said Devon Liburd, Nevis Tourism Authority interim CEO. “It stands to reason, though. Because Nevis is unlike any other island in the Caribbean, we’ve been able to establish our own distinctive brand of hospitality and that is something we’re extremely proud of.”

Here is a selection of Nevis hotels which exemplify the island’s finest tourism offerings:

Four Seasons Resort Nevis offers a sumptuous getaway that perfectly balances discovery, serenity and recreation. Boasting a 18-hole Robert Trent Jones II signature golf course, 3 miles of pristine beachfront, chic dining venues and a world class spa offering an ‘under the stars’ couples massage complimented by a candle-lit dinner, this lavish resort is the contemporary embodiment of Caribbean comfort and hospitality.

Paradise Beach Nevis is a splendidly secluded collection of thirteen private 2, 3 and 4-bedroom villas and beach houses nestled just steps away from the magnificent Caribbean. Each features an expertly crafted thatched roof, hand hewn exposed beams, expansive glass walls, indoor and outdoor dining areas, and private swimming pool. This resort is the ideal venue for small to large groups of family or friends and exclusive receptions.

Golden Rock Inn conveys the essence of ultimate intimacy with its 11 delightful guest cottages, including the 19th Century two-story Sugar Mill. This picturesque 100-acre property with breathtaking sea views toward Antigua and Montserrat features 40 acres of cultivated tropical gardens and a spring-fed swimming pool. Those wishing to get away from it all will certainly find their very own piece of paradise here.

The Hamilton Beach Villas and Spa is a relatively recent addition to Nevis’ roster of inspired hotels. Developed by Nevis-born Deon Daniel, this casual retreat on Cotton Ground Beach offers spacious accommodations highlighted by all the comforts of home including a fully equipped kitchen, in-unit washer and dryer, and pre-arrival provisioning services. These features combined with superb resort amenities serve to create an environment where guests never want to leave.

The Hermitage, set at 800 feet above sea level at the foot of Nevis Peak, is most certainly one of the island’s most incomparable resorts. The Main House is considered to be one of the oldest wooden homes in all of the Caribbean and has been welcoming guests for more than 300 years. Now, the resort is comprised of eleven additional buildings spread out over five acres in the style of a traditional Nevisian village. This resort offers timeless experiences of an authentic Caribbean lifestyle.

Oualie Beach Resort is a casual, family-run boutique hotel comprised of 32 rooms spread across the beach in single and two-story gingerbread cottages. This eco-sensitive resort prides itself on sustainability, having installed photovoltaic panels, solar heaters and low energy lighting throughout the entire property and serving only homegrown and locally sourced foods, when available, in the restaurant. Environmentally conscious travelers will delight in this unspoiled haven.

Montpelier Plantation Beach is the epitome of laid-back luxury. Built within a 300 year old sugar plantation idyllically situated 750 feet above the Caribbean Sea, this sublime getaway effortlessly blends historic surroundings with imaginative experiences that allow guests to rejuvenate while savoring exquisitely prepared food, fine wine, flawless service and the sun-soaked pleasures of tropical island living.

Zenith Nevis is a new luxury beachfront villa enclave highlighting Nevis’ unspoiled natural beauty and peaceful environment amid modern tropical decor. This stunning collection of suites and villas across six acres features 24-hour concierge and security, room service, seaside lounge and restaurant, and services including water taxi, private chef, professional child care, spa, and more.