Uniglobe Travel Appoints New Preferred Supplier

Uniglobe Travel, a leading travel management company for the global SME market, has appointed Snowstorm Technologies, a leading global provider of powerful travel technologies, to deliver a bespoke Agent Desktop. Implementation of the desktop is already underway, with a global roll out planned.

“Our new Agent Desktop from Snowstorm Technologies really is a ‘one stop shop’ for our agents,” commented Amanda J. Close, VP of Global Operations for Uniglobe Travel.

“Everything our agents need is now literally at their fingertips.”

“They can access all types of content – from traditional air and hotel through to leisure, corporate and lead generation promotional tools – in just one place. They no longer need to perform various searches when building the perfect travel itinerary for their clients. Everything is in one place. “It helps everyone enjoy greater efficiency, productivity and value.”

“Critically the Desktop is bespoke to us and our needs” Amanda continued. “We’ve worked with the team at Snowstorm who have listened and acted, building a unique, customized Desktop for us. The team are clearly experts who build technology specifically for travel. Together we have a powerful partnership whereby they are a natural extension of the Uniglobe team. As a result, we’ve got a comprehensive platform that will benefit our members and their clients.”

Riaz Pisani, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Snowstorm Technologies commented: “I am incredibly proud to have been appointed by Uniglobe Travel to deliver an Agent Desktop for their members around the world. To be chosen to partner with a business that enjoys a 40-year legacy in the global travel industry speaks volumes about our technology.”

About UNIGLOBE Travel

With global oversight, The Uniglobe Travel organization has locations in more than 60 countries across six continents operating under a well-recognized brand, common system and servicing standards. Uniglobe Travel was founded by U. Gary Charlwood, CEO and has its world headquarters in Vancouver, B.C., Canada. Annual system-wide sales volume is $5.0+ billion.

Uniglobe Travel International LP is a subsidiary of the Charlwood Pacific Group, which also owns Century 21 Canada Limited Partnership, Century 21 Asia/Pacific, Centum Financial Group Inc., Real Property Management (Canada) and other interests in travel, finance and real estate.