Cathay Pacific: Pay rent & earn Asia Miles now

Cathay Pacific Airways (USA) today announces a partnership with Bilt Rewards, the first major loyalty program for renters to earn points on rent.

Starting this spring, members of Bilt Rewards will be able to take their points earned on rent, new leases, and more and instantly transfer them at a 1:1 ratio into Cathay Pacific Asia Miles. This marks the first time that travelers will be able to earn Asia Miles from rent payments, making it easier than ever to access travel to hundreds of locations available through the Asia Miles rewards program and its global network.

“Cathay Pacific constantly strives to make global exploration more accessible for travelers. Bilt Rewards makes it easy for renters to earn points and fly around the world just by paying their largest monthly expense. We are excited to be an early transfer partner of Bilt Rewards and look forward to welcoming renters to the skies,” said Paul Smitton, Director of Customer Lifestyle, Cathay Pacific Airways.

Bilt Rewards launched in June 2021 through a partnership with an alliance of the country’s largest multifamily real estate owners and property managers including AvalonBay, Blackstone, Camden, Cushman & Wakefield, Equity Residential, GID, Related, SLGreen, Starwood, and Veritas among others. The alliance currently represents over 2 million apartment units where residents can earn points on every rent payment and redeem for miles.

Since 1999, Asia Miles has been Asia’s leading lifestyle and rewards program, offering members extensive opportunities to earn miles through flight, hotel, dining, and retail purchases. In addition to flight awards, Asia Miles members can also redeem miles and enjoy awards including hotel stays at 60,000 hotels, car rental services in 21 countries and thousands of lifestyle and experience awards.

Of the partnership, Bilt Rewards CEO and Founder Ankur Jain says, “Housing is the single largest expense for the vast majority of Americans and until now, rent has been the only major expense you couldn’t earn anything back on. We are thrilled to be partnering with Cathay Pacific and Asia Miles to make travel around the world a real possibility for millions of renters.”

To start collecting Bilt points to use towards Cathay Pacific flights through Asia Miles, any qualifying U.S. resident can enroll in Bilt Rewards. Through the Bilt Rewards app, users can link their Cathay Pacific account and transfer Bilt points 1:1 to Asia Miles.