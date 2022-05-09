Lynx Air launches new flights out of St. John’s

At a press event in St. John’s today, Lynx Air (Lynx) announced the addition of two St. John’s routes to its network, creating links from St. John’s to each of Calgary and Edmonton. These services are in addition to the previously announced flight service between St. John’s and Toronto.

Canada’s new ultra-affordable airline will launch its inaugural flight to St. John’s from Toronto on June 28, 2022. Lynx will initially operate two services a week between Toronto and St. John’s and had planned to increase to daily services a month later. However, the airline has reported that it has seen such strong demand for its St. John’s flights that it will expand its services to and from the popular city.

As of July 14, 2022, Lynx will offer a daily flight to Toronto and will start five through-flights a week from Edmonton to St. John’s. On July 16, Lynx will start operating two through-flights a week from Calgary to St. John’s. At that point, Lynx will be flying a total of 14 flights a week in and out of St. John’s, which is more than 2,646 seats weekly. The Edmonton and Calgary “through-flights” will operate via Toronto, providing a seamless service with a single boarding pass and the ability to check bags through to the final destination.

The new St. John’s flights are now on sale and to celebrate, Lynx is launching a limited time seat sale, offering up to 50 per cent off base fares on all St. John’s routes. The sale will run for 48-hours starting May 9, 2022, at 12 noon NDT and will end on May 11, 2022 at 11:59am NDT.

The St. John’s expansion comes as Lynx embarks on a rapid ramp-up of its network in the lead-up to the busy summer period. Lynx tickets are on sale now for 10 destinations coast to coast across Canada, including Victoria, Vancouver, Kelowna, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto Pearson, Hamilton, Halifax and St. John’s. The airline operates a fleet of brand-new, fuel-efficient Boeing 737 aircraft and plans to grow its fleet to more than 46 aircraft over the next five to seven years.

“We are excited to be expanding our services to St John’s in response to strong demand from travelers,” said Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx Air. “St. John’s is clearly a very popular destination, whether it be to explore the stunning coastlines of Newfoundland and Labrador or to take in the colourful iconic streetscapes of historic St. John’s. Lynx is proud to make this beautiful region accessible to more Canadians with our ultra-affordable fares. Fares to and from St John’s start from as low as $119.00* one way, including taxes.”

Lynx’s full flight schedule includes: