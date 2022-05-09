Everyone is optimistic about travel at ATM Dubai

The opening session of the 29th edition of Arabian Travel Market (ATM) – the Middle East’s largest travel and tourism showcase – took place live in Dubai this morning, shining a spotlight on the future of international travel and tourism within the region and beyond.

As the post-pandemic recovery of the Middle East’s travel and tourism sector continues apace, industry leaders took to the ATM Global Stage to explore the latest trends and global movements that are steering the sector forward. Flexibility, responsiveness, sustainability and innovation were all highlighted as catalysts for long-term success.

Moderated by Eleni Giokos, Anchor and Correspondent at CNN, the opening session’s panellists included Issam Kazim, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing; Scott Livermore, Chief Economist at Oxford Economics; Jochem-Jam Sleiffer, President – Middle East, Africa and Turkey at Hilton; Bilal Kabbani, Industry Head – Travel and Tourism at Google; and Andrew Brown, Regional Director – Europe, Middle East and Oceania at the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

Commenting on the ever-increasing importance of environmentally responsible travel and tourism, Issam Kazim said: “A few years ago, we launched special awards to recognise the efforts that hotels in Dubai are making in advancing sustainability within the emirate’s tourism industry. We have now broadened this with the continued support of our valued stakeholders and partners to ensure that everyone operating in the travel and tourism space is working with sustainability at top of mind. We are also highlighting its importance to residents and visitors, as evident in the launch of the Dubai Can sustainability initiative.

“With the post-pandemic era set to create a highly competitive landscape, our successful tourism recovery strategy is still evolving in keeping to the disruption taking place across global tourism. As we continue to embrace creativity and innovation to stay ahead of the curve, we will remain focused on creating alternative pathways to growth as we strive to achieve the goal of our visionary leadership to make Dubai the world’s most sought-after destination and the best place in the world to live and work in,” Kazim added.

Kazim’s fellow panellists cited examples such as Expo 2020 Dubai as proof of the emirate’s success in following through on its travel and tourism-related commitments, noting that destinations across the Middle East are working hard to mirror this success.

Panellists also noted that domestic travel had rebounded at a faster pace than international travel in the Middle East. Regional trips accounted for 55 percent of demand in 2019, according to Scott Livermore, and this figure grew to more than 80 percent during the segment’s post-Covid peak. While Livermore predicted the proportion of regional trips accounted for by international travel would continue to recover in the future, he also pointed out that the importance of domestic travel was likely to persist.

In addition, speakers highlighted the role of mega-events, such as Expo 2020 Dubai and FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, in ensuring tourism in the Middle East continues to recover more rapidly than in other regions. Panellists also noted that, while issues related to the supply chain and oil prices represent challenges for the sector, they remain cautiously optimistic due to high levels of pend-up demand in the wake of the pandemic.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME for Arabian Travel Market, said: “Speakers during our opening session offered a selection of fascinating insights into the future of the Middle East’s travel and tourism sector.

“Industry professionals are going to great lengths to meet customers’ evolving requirements in the wake of the global pandemic, and it was interesting to learn about the steps already taken to ensure the long-term success of travel and tourism in our region.

“We look forward to hearing much more from travel and tourism experts from around the world during the next four days of ATM 2022,” Curtis added.

Elsewhere on the agenda:

Day one of ATM 2022 featured 15 in-depth sessions across the ATM Global Stage and ATM Travel Tech Stage.

In addition to the opening session, other day one highlights included the commencement of the [email protected] forum; the ITIC-ATM Middle East Summit Ministerial Roundtable; and the first of two sessions focused on the key market of Saudi Arabia.

Day two will commence with valuable insights from a selection of industry leaders on the evolution of the aviation sector (ATM Global Stage). After lunch, Paul Kelly, Managing Partner of marketing and consumer consultancy D/A, will explore how brands can more effectively connect with the Arabic travel audience (ATM Global Stage). Also taking place tomorrow, the inaugural ATM Draper-Aladdin Start-up Competition will see a selection of our region’s most innovative start-ups pitch to our panel of industry experts (ATM Travel Tech Stage).

Now in its 29th year and working in collaboration with Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and the emirate’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), ATM 2022 features 1,500 exhibitors, representatives from 112 global destinations, and an anticipated 20,000 visitors during the course of the four-day event.