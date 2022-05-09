Explore Uganda wins big at International Tourism Film Festival Africa

Uganda has been crowned this year’s Grand Prix and two-times Gold award

winner by the International Tourism Film Festival Africa for its film

“Explore Uganda – The Pearl of Africa.”

The film, premiered by Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) is an invitation to the

world to rediscover the beauty of the Pearl of Africa, Uganda, which is the

highlights reel of all that is rare, precious and beautiful in Africa for

an adventure of a lifetime.

At a prestigious Awards Ceremony held at the Cape Town City Hall on the

evening of Friday May 7, 2022, UTB received the Gold Award for Tourist

Destination Country-in Africa, Gold Award for Tourist Destination Country –

Internationally and the Grand Prix Award for Tourism destination country in

Africa.

The International Tourism Film Festival (ITFF) Africa Awards are part of

the world’s leading film festivals and the only one in Africa with other

circuits such as the New York Film Festival (USA), Cannes Film Festival in

France, Terres Travel festival in Tortosa, Spain and the Amorgos Tourism

Film Festival in Greece. The awards seek to honor exceptional and

innovative video content related to the tourism and travel industry,

accessible on all continents and can be seen and used on various platforms.

Commenting moments after receiving the award in Cape town, UTB Chief

Executive Officer Lilly Ajarova said, “It is an honor and our pleasure to

receive these awards. Besides being a great motivation to our sector. We

shall leverage the recognition to maintain high standards for ourselves in

terms of sustainability, quality and experience. This will also add to our

voice to continuously position Uganda as a destination of choice in Africa

and Internationally”

The film, which is now part of Uganda’s refreshed destination brand

identity seeks to increase arrivals in the destination as the global travel

industry recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

UTB is also working with all stakeholders to rebuild and restart the sector as the global tourism and travel industry resumes. The new brand is underpinned by a call to action for travelers to discover the true essence of what Uganda has to offer the world. “I would like to thank the Jury for finding us worthy of these awards. As a country, we are happy to be associated with ITFFA and we welcome all of you to come and Explore the Pearl of Africa as we continuously make it easy for tourists across the globe to visit us”, said, Uganda Tourism State Minister, Hon. Martin Mugarra Bahinduka in his acceptance speech while receiving the awards alongside H. E Kintu Nyago – Uganda’s Acting High Commissioner to South Africa, Ms. Rosemary Kobutagi – Commissioner, Tourism Development and Ms. Lilly Ajarova – UTB CEO.

Hugo Marcos, General Secretary of the International Committee of Tourism

Film Festivals (CIFFT) remarked “that the Explore Uganda Destination Video

was one of the most rated films in the competition. It highlighted the

uniqueness, authenticity and variety of Uganda’s beauty and inspired the

jury and the film viewers to visit Uganda now”.

The Uganda Tourism Board’s Explore Uganda destination film was produced by

LoukOut Films and directed by TBWA Uganda. Tourism remains one of the

fastest-growing sectors in Uganda, earning the country over USD$1.6 billion

in 2019, and accounting for 7.7% of the national GDP.