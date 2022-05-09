Home Away from Home found for Australian Hockey

Hockey in Australia has found its ‘home away from home, securing a 2-year partnership agreement with Adina Hotels incorporating flagship national teams, the Kookaburras and Hockeyroos.

The agreement sees homegrown hotel brand Adina Hotels become Hockey Australia’s Exclusive Accommodation Partner, supporting teams as they play competitively in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and Asia. The Adina logo will feature on the back of the Kookaburras and Hockeyroos playing uniforms.

Adina Hotels has also become an Official Partner of the various suite of Australian Hockey Championships (encompassing U13, U15, U18, U21, Country Challenge, and Men’s and Women’s Masters Championships).

“To partner with Adina Hotels, a highly recognizable and respected brand in the accommodation industry that is based in multiple destinations around the country, is a tremendous outcome for hockey in Australia,” said HA CEO David Pryles.

“As our world-class national teams spend lengthy periods in locations whether on tour or in camp, having spacious, self-contained accommodation they can base themselves and feel comfortable in is vital which is something that Adina Hotels prides itself on.”

“An association with our national championships will also provide a plethora of benefits for our participating teams and their families and friends in having a trusted accommodation provider.”

“We look forward to a prosperous relationship with Adina Hotels and thank them for the value they see in supporting Australian hockey.”

The strategic partnership is worldwide, with Adina Hotels operating in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Austria, Denmark, Hungary, and Singapore. The hotel group will also enter Switzerland for the first time in February of 2023.

Adina is part of the Australian International Hotel Group, TFE Hotels. TFE Hotels Chief Executive Officer, Antony Ritch, said the partnership was a meeting of two great Australian organizations and he was thrilled to support the Australian Hockey community and some of the country’s most elite and competitive teams on the world sporting stage.

“We are committed to bringing the Australian style of hospitality to the world and supporting Australian talent,” he said. “We couldn’t be prouder to literally back the Kookaburras and Hockeyroos in the lead up to the Commonwealth Games and beyond.”