According to the World Tourism Network, the first tourism hero ever recognized in the Philippines is Czafiyhra Zaycev, also known as “Irish”.

Irish is a nurse at the Makati Medical Center in Manila . She represents the new face of medical tourism in the Philippines.

“Medical Tourism in the Philippines took a giant step forward today. It started after the just concluded World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) summit in Manila.” These are the words of WTN Chairman Juergen Steinmetz, who was released from the Makati Medical Center after being admitted to that hospital during the summit.

” Of course, medical tourism needs state of the art facilities and doctors, it needs all the ingredients of an attractive tourism destination, but it needs the human face behind it. The Philippines has it all. “



The human face that represents the many faces that will make medical tourism in the Philippines complete is Ms. Czafiyhra Zaycev, known also as “Irish.”

Irish was the nurse who went out of her way to buy an I-phone charger for Steinmetz while at Makati Medical Center in Manila.

Judging from her social media posts this inspiring message by Mufti Menk is guiding Czafiyhra.

Be the first to be kind. Don’t wait for someone else to do it first. You never know the real impact you have on someone. That smile, a good word, or a helping hand can all turn a person’s life around. So don’t hesitate. Do it because acts of kindness have tremendous ripple effects.

Iriish studied at Mindanao State University-Sulu and is from Jolu, Sulu, Philippines.

Dr. Peter Tarlow president of the World Tourism Network said:

“Irish is the human face behind what will make medical tourism in the Philippines a success. Human kindness is something you cannot buy – and she showed her human face when going this extra step.”

Also, nurse Katrina Jaingue is among the many healthcare workers in the Philippines that add to the friendly faces needed to make medical tourism stick out. She responded to Steinmetz saying: “Just saw your TV interview with ABS CBN and was in awe when you mentioned your experience with MMC. ” Katrina had provided her personal II-phone charger to Juergen Steinmetz before Irish organized the permanent item.

Also, doctors at Makati Medical Centers go the extra step. This message was received on Viber by Dr. Caoili, who treated Mr. Steinmetz.

I am grateful and humbled by your beautifully written article. Our role as HCWs is to provide good patient care and I am extremely happy that you felt very well taken care of at MMC. I wish you well and hope that you will have an uneventful flight back to Hawaii. Maraming Salamat at Mabuhay ka!

WTN Chairman Steinmetz concluded: ” Thank you Irish for your kindness. For me, you are the face behind a new chapter of tourism in the Philippines, Medical Tourism.

Because of leaders like you along with so many of your team members in your profession, I am confident that the development of medical tourism in your country went a giant step forward after the WTTC summit.”

“You are our first tourism hero from the Philippines! -Congratulations!“