Tourism Education with a Machine Gun: Fedor Shandor a New Hero by the World Tourism Network

Mr. Fedor Shandor was nominated by WTN Tourism Hero Ivan Liptuga, a founding member of the World Tourism Network Scream For Ukraine campaign.

The Tourism Hero award by the World Tourism Network is always free. It recognizes those that have shown extraordinary leadership, innovation, and actions in travel and tourism. Tourism Heroes go the extra step.

Fedor Shandor is a member of the National Tourism Organization of Ukraine (NTO), a Professor at Uzhhorod National University.

Fedor Sandor is also a Ukrainian soldier fighting for his country against the unprovoked invasion by the Russian army.

Any break he gets while fighting he has his computer and tunes into Zoom giving lectures to students while in combat. He teaches tourism-related subjects, literally with his gun ready to fight and during combat duty. Now the professor is serving in eastern Ukraine. He is an expert in wine tourism and the history of this beautiful region in Ukraine.

Tourism Hero Fedor Shandor, Ukraine

In this photo, he is on an online zoom with his students at Uzhgorod University

“I have been in the army for 70 days. I went to the military registration and enlistment office on February 24. But I did not give up classes with students. Every Monday and Tuesday I have a couple at 8 am. So far I did not miss a single class. I always prefer morning classes: I read, and then you have time for another job, “said Fedor Shandor in a comment to the Uzhhorod National University Media Center.

The schedule of combat shifts is specially adjusted on the days of classes: “I am on duty at night, and immediately after the duty I spend a couple of hours in the morning. In addition, on other days I deal with living arrangements, dig trenches, etc. “

Lectures are not stopped even by shelling: “I always spend time near the dugout. There was just a shelling, and we read the errors in the modules. I went to the dugout and continued with the lecture. “

WTN Chairman Juergen Steinmetz said: “My respect for Fedor, his courage, and his dedication to his country and the travel and tourism industry. Talking about resilience, achievements, and tourism heroes, Mr. Shandor is the absolute perfect example. We’re proud Fedor is accepting our award, and the gratitude of the global travel and tourism industry.”

While eTurboNews was interviewing Ivan Liptuga on the award bombs were falling in his neighborhood. Ivan Liptuga is head of the National Tourism Organization of Ukraine (NTO), a member of WTN, and co-founder of the scream.travel campaign by WTN.