Health Emergency at Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in the Bahamas

Bahamas Tourism and Sandals Resorts are currently silent about an unfolding situation at the Emerald Bay Sandals Resort in the Bahamas.

The management of Sandals told local sources, that it had declared a health emergency, alerting medical professionals and authorities after 3 American tourists were found dead at the 5-star resort. Another American tourist was transferred to a local hospital.

In addition, multiple visitors at the hotel saw an urgent care clinic on Friday after vomiting and nausea.

Bahamas Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper told local media the bodies of two men and one woman were found Friday at the resort. Another woman was airlifted to Princess Margaret Hospital, according to a report in People.

“On their arrival at the scene, they were directed to the first villa. On entering a bedroom, they found a caucasian male laying on the ground unresponsive,” the Royal Bahama Police Force said in a statement posted to Twitter. “An examination of the body was conducted. There were no signs of trauma.”

In a second villa, first responders found another man and woman unresponsive in a bedroom.

The matter remains under active investigation, according to authorities in the Bahamas.The Bahamas Health and Wellness Minister Dr. Michael Darville will lead a delegation to the island of Exuma where Sandals is located.

A feedback was received by the Office of the Prime Minister.