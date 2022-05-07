British desire to emigrate surges on soaring taxes and inflation

As UK taxes and prices spike, British desire to emigrate surges to new heights.

UK Google searches for moving abroad were up by 1,000% in April of this year.

The United States tops the list of countries where Britons would like to emigrate, followed by Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Non-English-speaking Spain and France are also on the top six list due to their lower cost of living.

According to professionals catering to aspiring expats, the desire to emigrate is driven by “the cost of living squeeze, as soaring energy prices and rising inflation ravage household budgets.”

Many Britons are seriously considering leaving the UK due to a combination of rising taxes and inflation, which officially hit 7% in March. The Bank of England has warned it could reach 10% this year. There has also been a spike in the cost of energy and household goods.

“People are paying much more for everything and it’s a culmination of bad news. It makes people get into the mindset of needing a new start and they know they will have a much cheaper life abroad,” said Jason Porter of Blevins Franks, a company that provides financial advice to British expatriates across Europe.

Research by London migration lawyers at Reiss Edwards showed a thousand-fold spike in searches for how to move abroad. Inquiries about Australian visas alone were up 670%, the firm said.

“The British public has been faced with a gradual rise in the cost of living since the pandemic, which has been amplified enormously in the last couple of months,” Amar Ali of Reiss Edwards said.

According to a Livingcost analysis, the average after-tax salary in the United States can cover two months’ worth of living expenses, compared to 1.6 in the United Kingdom.

While the Eurozone inflation was 7.5% in April, it still costs 6% less to live in France, while Spain is more than 18% cheaper.