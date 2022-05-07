New drug patent for Parkinson’s disease

BioArctic AB (publ) announced today that the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted a new drug substance patent for the antibody ABBV-0805, invented by BioArctic as a potential treatment of Parkinson’s disease. The patent will take effect on May 24, 2022, and expire in 2041, with the possibility of a patent term extension up until 2046.

The granted substance patent (US patent no. 11,339,212) focuses on the monoclonal antibody ABBV-0805, which selectively binds to and eliminates pathological aggregated forms called oligomers and protofibrils while sparing the physiological monomer form of alpha-synuclein. The aim is to develop a treatment that halts or slows the progression of Parkinson’s disease.

At the International Congress of Parkinson’s disease and movement disorders® (MDS) in September 2021, results presented from the Phase 1 study with ABBV-0805 supported continued development of the antibody in Phase 2 with once-monthly dosing.

“We are pleased that the US Patent and Trademark Office has granted this new drug substance patent for ABBV-0805, which secures a long period of patent protection. The decision is further confirmation of the innovative nature of BioArctic’s research and strengthens the protection for a potential future treatment of Parkinson’s disease in the US market,” says Gunilla Osswald, CEO, BioArctic.