Japanese Rock Star Yoshiki has a secret new project

Japanese rock star Yoshiki and multinational beverage brand Coca-Cola have teased a secret new project to be revealed next week.

This announcement comes shortly after Yoshiki announced a partnership with Japan’s largest television network, Nippon TV, on a groundbreaking music competition series, Yoshiki Superstar Project X. NTV also announced another music competition show in partnership with HYBE, the entertainment company behind international phenomenon BTS.

Coca-Cola and Yoshiki released a teaser video on YouTube hinting at the project which will be revealed at a press conference scheduled for May 9 (USA) / May 10 (Japan).

“I can’t wait to finally share the details about this exciting new project next week,” said Yoshiki, “I think it’s going to be revolutionary.”