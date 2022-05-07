New Commercial Airline Flights in Madagascar

Madagascar is welcoming travelers from all countries around the world whether they are vaccinated or not.

For airlines operating commercial flights to Madagascar, business is almost back to pre-COVID levels. Recovery has been gradual and in line with the Malagasy government’s decision, as was reported from a Council of Ministers meeting held today on April 6, 2022.

Majunga, Tamatave, and Diego-Suarez. Nine airlines have rescheduled their flights to Madagascar, as follows:

Airlines From To Starting On Frequency Air Madagascar Paris Antananarivo Currently Operational 2 flights per week Air Madagascar Reunion Antananarivo Currently Operational 2 flights per week Air France Paris Antananarivo Currently Operational 4 flights per week Ethiopian Airlines Addis Ababa Antananarivo Currently Operational 3 flights per week Kenya Airways Nairobi Antananarivo Currently Operational 3 flights per week Neos Air Milan Nosy Be Currently Operational 1 flight per week Air Mauritius Mauritius Antananarivo Currently Operational 4 flights per week Ewa Air Dzaoudzi Mahajanga, Nosy Be Currently Operational 1 flight per week Air Austral Reunion Nosy Be Currently Operational 2 flights per week Ethiopian Airlines Addis Ababa Nosy Be From May 14,2022 3 flights per week Turkish Airlines to be defined Antananarivo From June 2022 to be defined

Entry conditions eased

The new conditions for entry into Madagascar may be summed up in the following 2 points:

1. No mandatory quarantine. Only an Rt-PCR test result carried out 72 hours before boarding is required on arriving in the country.

2. Travelers have to take a rapid detection antigen test (at their expense) on arrival in Madagascar. If the result is negative, they will be free to move around. If the antigen test result is positive, they will be kept in quarantine for at least 7 days in an approved establishment (at their expense).

Recognized as a “SAFE TRAVEL” destination by the WTTC

As a reminder, following a positive assessment of its health protocols in the tourism professions, the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) has given Madagascar the “Safe Travels Stamp.”

640 tourist establishments throughout the island are currently displaying this label while applying health measures to provide tourists with quality safe service.

Certified ecotourism destination

In 2021, for the fifth consecutive year, Madagascar was chosen as the “Best Green Destination in the Indian Ocean” at the 28th annual World Travel Awards. This award makes Madagascar a destination par excellence for those who like to immerse themselves in nature.

Madagascar is home to 5% of global biodiversity. Lemurs, reptiles, and rare birds are all part of its wildlife. And as for plant life, there are 14,000 plant species, 80% of which are endemic, and 6 species of baobabs out of the 8 listed in the world. Madagascar also has 20 RAMSAR sites across the island.

Maritime borders soon to be reopened

According to the Council of Ministers on April 27, 2022, tourist cruise ships and luxury pleasure craft will be able to dock in Madagascar’s ports in the near future. The relevant information will be released by the competent authorities.

Travel warnings for Madagascar