18 people wounded in powerful building explosion in Madrid, Spain

At least 18 people were injured in a huge explosion that has rocked a four-story building in Madrid‘s upmarket Salamanca area on Friday afternoon.

Authorities in the Spanish capital city say that the blast happened at Salamanca building where construction work had been underway at the time.

According to the medics, most of the explosion victims escaped with just light injuries, but four people required hospitalization, including one person in a serious condition.

Two construction workers are reportedly missing. They are said to have been on the third floor when the blast occurred.

The explosion was so powerful that it reportedly threw one man into the courtyard of a nearby house.

The building where the blast took place suffered ‘a lot of damage,’ with debris also hitting parked cars and the facades of other nearby houses.

Firefighters, who earlier evacuated four people from the building, have been searching the affected floors for more victims.

The police have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the blast.

According to some media reports, it could have been caused by a gas leak or a boiler malfunction.