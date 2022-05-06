Hanse Mondial is new ground handler for IMEX in Frankfurt

Trees and technology are among the top priorities for Hanse Mondial. Recently appointed as the new ground handler for IMEX in Frankfurt, they will manage hosted buyer transfers to and from Messe Frankfurt during the show which takes place 31 May – 2 June.

The company, founded in 2017, is placing technology at the forefront of their service, with measures including the use of an app to scan the vehicles in and out of their destinations. The app technology also monitors passenger numbers, ensuring the service runs efficiently and sustainably during the three days of the show.

The Hanse Mondial team has seized the opportunity to integrate sustainable, environmentally friendly measures into every aspect of its work. Alongside certifications including the ecovadis sustainability ranking, the organization offsets its carbon footprint through an extensive tree planting program, with nearly 3,000 trees planted worldwide over the past eight months.

These planet-friendly measures are set to continue at IMEX in Frankfurt, in line with IMEX’s own sustainability values as Julien Figur, CEO and co-founder of the Hanse Mondial GmbH, explains: “IMEX in Frankfurt is set to be a huge milestone this year and I’m thrilled that Hanse Mondial is part of it. We’ll handle the bus logistics of around 2,500+ hosted buyers which includes an individual mobility concept, the coordination of the processes on site and of course a great team working together all the time. In addition, we’re set to plant 1,000 trees to compensate for part of the CO2 emitted.”

Sarah Lloyd, director of Hosted Buyer programs at the IMEX Group, adds: “We’re looking forward to working with this innovative, young company to offer a smooth and efficient experience for our hosted buyers. As organizations, we both recognize the importance of incorporating planet-friendly practices across all aspects of our work.”

IMEX in Frankfurt takes place 31 May – 2 June 2022.