Lufthansa and Eurowings Discover offer special flights to the UEFA Europa League final

Eintracht Frankfurt has been in the final of the UEFA Europa League since yesterday evening. It is the first European final for the Bundesliga club from Hesse since 1980.

Lufthansa is making it possible for as many fans as possible to experience the final live in Seville on May 18.

In addition to the three scheduled flights from Frankfurt and Munich, 15 special flights operated by Lufthansa and Eurowings Discover to Seville and Jerez de la Frontera can now be booked.

For the three scheduled flights from Frankfurt and Munich to Seville, Lufthansa will use larger aircraft than originally planned.

From Frankfurt, fans can thus choose between a total of seven departures with Lufthansa and Eurowings Discover to Seville and two departures to Jerez on May 18.

From Munich, six departures to Seville and three to Jerez are available on May 18.

The return flights from UEFA Europa League final are planned in each case for 19 May.