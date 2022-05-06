Volotea Airline Chooses Napoli Capodichino Airport as New Headquarters

It will be an Italian summer for Volotea flights as the airline debuts with new routes, which keeps investing more and more in Italy, especially on the islands and the south. In view of the approaching summer season, the company aims to support the economy of the regional territory, favoring the traffic of incoming tourists eager to visit Naples and the Campania region.

From Naples Capodichino Airport, the carrier will offer connections with 20 destinations – 9 domestic and 11 European. This low-cost airline will connect small- and medium-sized cities and European capitals to each other, flying higher and higher above the skies of Naples and inaugurating 2 new connections from the Neapolitan airport to Aalborg and Pantelleria.

The route to Aalborg, Volotea’s first connection with Denmark, inaugurated on May 3, 2022, and will have 1 weekly frequency, while the flight to Pantelleria will take off on May 28, 2022, with 1 weekly frequency.

From Naples Capodichino, Volotea’s offer includes a total of 20 routes, 9 domestic – Cagliari, Catania, Genoa, Lampedusa, Olbia, Palermo, Pantelleria (the latter being new for 2022), Turin, and Venice, and 11 in Europe: 1 in Spain to Bilbao, and 8 towards Greece: Kefalonia, Heraklion/Crete, Mykonos, Preveza/Lefkada, Rhodes, Santorini, Skiathos and Zante, 1 in France (Nantes), and 1 in Denmark (Aalborg – new for 2022).

During the summer period, Volotea will operate in its network with a fleet of 41 aircraft (compared to 36 in summer 2019) following the arrival of additional Airbus A320s. In terms of volume, Volotea will increase seat capacity by around 40% compared to 2019, when its offering was 8 million seats. The airline expects to carry between 9 and 9.5 million passengers this year – about 32% more than its all-time record in 2019, when 7.6 million passengers were carried.

Beginning with its inception, the airline has been committed to making its flights more eco-efficient and minimizing emissions.

Since 2012, Volotea has carried out more than 50 actions based on sustainability, thanks to which it has reduced its carbon footprint per passenger kilometer by more than 41%. In 2022, Volotea will introduce sustainable fuels for its aircraft and will work with the manufacturing and industrial sectors so that these fuels – currently difficult to access – can be developed and deployed on a large scale in the shortest possible time.

“With the new flight to Aalborg, passengers departing from Naples will be able to reach the Danish peninsula with comfortable and direct flights and organize a holiday to discover one of the most fascinating countries in Northern Europe,” commented Valeria Rebasti, Country Manager Italy & Southeastern Europe by Volotea. “The novelties include the warm atmosphere of the Mediterranean Sea – the new route to Pantelleria scheduled at the end of May, to experience the unique atmosphere of an island immersed in wild nature and surrounded by cobalt blue waters.

“The launch of the 2 new connections from Naples, together with the numerous restarts, confirms Volotea’s commitment to offering an ever-wider range of destinations.”