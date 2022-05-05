New Combination Treatment for Diabetes-Induced Complications of the Cornea

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is reporting that researchers have demonstrated the therapeutic efficacy of Thymosin Beta 4 (Tβ4) as a combination treatment against hyperglycemia (diabetic)-induced changes in human corneal epithelial cells.

“Our study elucidates for the first time that a Tβ4 and vasoactive intestinal peptide (VIP) combo treatment plays a crucial role in regulating the tight junction stability and cytoskeleton rearrangement [of the cornea], which are closely related to barrier integrity. Furthermore, Tβ4 strongly establishes its role as an adjunctive treatment for diabetic corneal impediments with no side effects, thereby easing the disadvantages of present methods of [eye] care,” according to the research team.

The research was presented at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2022 meeting, held May 1-4, 2022, in Denver, Colorado. The research team included scientists and physicians from Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit, MI; the University of Central Florida College of Health Professors and Sciences in Orlando, FL; and Mansoura University in Mansoura, Egypt. The research was funded by the National Institutes of Health, the Eversight Center for Vision and Eye Banking Research, and Research to Prevent Blindness.