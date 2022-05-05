Bahamas Showcase at Sun Sentinel Prime Expo a Huge Success

Grand Bahama Island was recently showcased as a unique destination to over 1,000 attendees at this year’s Sun Sentinel Prime Expo live event! The event, held on April 2 at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott and Coral Springs Hotel & Convention Center, was a joint collaboration between the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA) Florida Sales Team and industry partners: Baleària Caribbean, Bahamasair and the Grand Bahama Island Promotion Board (GBIPB).

The Sun Sentinel Prime Expo live segment, a one-day inspirational and educational event, is designed to offer South Florida’s active, mature adults and seniors new ideas, services and products that will enable them to make the most out of life at any age. This year’s event, the fifth edition, featured over 50 exhibitors, 20 plus seminars by expert speakers, live music, food and drink sampling, sweepstakes and giveaways, interactive exhibits, vital health screenings, and more. Seminar speakers presented on topics in the areas of medical, health, fitness, travel, food and wine and retirement planning.

Carmel Churchill, Marketing Consultant for the GBIPB, presenting on the island of Grand Bahama.

A highlight of the Expo was an exclusive seminar called “Discover Health & Wellness on Grand Bahama Island” that featured Carmel Churchill, Marketing Consultant for the Grand Bahama Island Promotion Board, and Chef Bernard Dawkins, Bahamian Chef and Bush Tea Expert.

“Attendees were surprised and delightfully engaged with a vibrant Junkanoo performance through the Exhibit Hall.”

This was shared by Tina Lee-Anderson, District Sales, Bahamas Tourist Office – Florida who added, “They also sampled refreshing bush teas prepared by Chef Bernard Dawkins.”

Lee-Anderson said she was pleased by the large turnout and called the event a huge success.

Chef Bernard Dawkins showing attendee a Bahamian Plant book.

Said Lee-Anderson: “ Travel in Florida is on the rebound, and attendance at the 2022 Sun Sentinel Prime Expo represented a great way to reconnect with some 1,000 plus active seniors who are ready to resume travel. Through face-to-face engagement, we were able to ease travel jitters by providing the latest health and travel updates while promoting the ease of getting to The Bahamas from Florida.”

Guest enjoying a delicious sample of Bush Tea.

The Islands of The Bahamas also participated as a sponsor and exhibitor at the online extension of the Prime Expo which attracted some 800 attendees over a two-week period between 4 – 16 April 2022. The Bahamas showcase at the virtual event continued to focus the spotlight on Grand Bahama Island and other industry partners.

BTO Florida Sales Team assisting at Prime Expo.

Grand prizes were awarded at both the in-person and virtual events. At the live event, the two lucky winners were Lisa Burg and Elaine Rubin, who won a three-night hotel stay for two at Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach – All-Inclusive Resort with roundtrip for two onboard Baleària Caribbean, and a two-night hotel stay for two at Lighthouse Pointe at Grand Lucayan – All Inclusive Resort with roundtrip for two onboard Bahamasair, respectively. Grace Andruszkiewicz emerged as the Bahamas grand prize winner at the virtual extension of the Prime Expo.

According to Lee-Anderson, The Bahamas left a huge impression on Expo attendees, which will, no doubt, influence many to select The Bahamas for their next vacation getaway.

Junkanoo Rush out

