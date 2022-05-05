New President of Skal Cusco Appointed

After a unanimous vote, Skal International, a professional body of leaders in the tourism industry from around the globe, has appointed Maria del Pilar Salas de Sumar as President of its Cusco Club.

Maria del Pilar has a marketing degree from the San Ignacio Loyola University in Lima, Peru, and while studying, participated in an internship at Walt Disney World (Florida, USA). As part of her occupational profile, she counts with experiences at LATAM Airlines working in both Institutional Relations (PR), Special Services (VIP Passengers), and as a Flight Service Manager.

From 2014 onwards, Maria del Pilar can be noted as the cofounder, commercial manager, and owner of the Sarampa Hacienda, located in the Sacred Valley of the Incas. Within her responsibilities, she lists the supervision of strategic planning, branding, and travel agency and guest relations as part of her primary functions there.

As part of her management of Skal Cusco, Maria del Pilar has proposed working toward receiving Skal International’s World Congress 2025 in Cusco as well as focusing on the promotion of responsible tourism within the sector.

With this in mind, she will support the club’s members in obtaining international certifications as responsible tourism partners, an achievement in line with Skal’s institutional mission.

Additionally, Maria del Pilar considers it highly important for the tourism sector to provide equal opportunities for all. For this reason, she will work to increase the number of businesswomen and female leaders within the organization, with the purpose of generating and strengthening relationships with other Skal members throughout Peru and the world.

The Executive Board members that will accompany Maria del Pilar throughout her presidency are Elizabeth Shumaker as Vice President, Carlos Zevallos as Secretary and Social Media Manager, Mijail Moscoso as Treasurer, Eduardo Carrera as Spokesperson for Communications and Public Relations, and Mery Calderon as Spokesperson for Membership Development.

Skal International is the only organization in the world that brings together professionals from all of the varying branches of the tourism sector. Today, the organization has nearly 13,000 members in 320 clubs in nearly 100 countries. In Cusco, Skal was founded in 1981 with the mission to “maximize business connections and opportunities and develop a responsible tourism sector, therein playing an integral part of regional economy.”