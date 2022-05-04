Volaris: Year over year demand up 32% in April

Volaris, the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America, reports its April 2022 preliminary traffic results.

In April 2022, Volaris’ capacity (measured in ASMs) increased 28.1% compared to April 2021, while demand (measured in RPMs) increased 31.6% compared to the same period; the result was a load factor of 84.6% (+2.3 pp YoY). Volaris transported 2.6 million passengers during the month, a 34.6% increase compared to April 2021. Passenger demand (RPMs) in the domestic Mexican and international markets increased 26.8% and 48.3%, respectively, compared to April 2021. Year-to-date, the Company has transported 54.7% more passengers than in the first four months of 2021, with a load factor of 83.8% (+4.4pp YoY).

Commenting on April 2022 traffic figures, Volaris‘ President and CEO Enrique Beltranena said: “Demand remained strong in April. Volaris demonstrated its ability to adapt to changing demand and gradually pass through rising fuel prices, and we continue growing with sustained traffic volume. This demand strength confirms that we can fill our seats without sacrificing profitability. We will continue to closely monitor our booking trends and remain flexible with our growth plan.”