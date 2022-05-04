Hawaii tops the list of least social media obsessed states

Hawaii is the least social media obsessed state in the US, according to new research.

New study analyzed the number of Google searches for social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter in each state to see which ones had the fewest searches per month per every 1,000 people.

It found that Hawaii was the least social media obsessed state, with only around 625,500 searches for social media platforms every month on average in the state. When measured against the state’s population, this results in an average of 440.34 social media related searches for every 1,000 people. When accounting for population, Hawaii searches sit at more than 100 fewer than second-placed Alaska.

Alaska comes in second place, with 585.54 searches per 1,000 people every month. The overall monthly average was 431,800, the second lowest of all 50 states behind Wyoming. Alaskans’ favorite social media platform was by far Facebook, with it receiving more than 301,000 searches alone in the state, followed by Instagram with 40,500 and Twitter with 22,200.

Rank State Population Total social media searches Searches per 1000 people Most popular social media 1 Hawaii 1,420,491 625,500 440.34 Facebook 2 Alaska 737,438 431,800 585.54 Facebook 3 Louisiana 4,659,978 2,778,100 596.16 Facebook 4 Nevada 3,034,392 1,825,600 601.64 Facebook 5 Arkansas 3,013,825 1,816,300 602.66 Facebook 6 Mississippi 2,963,914 1,798,600 606.83 Facebook 7 Utah 3,161,105 1,946,200 615.67 Facebook 8 Kansas 2,911,505 1,802,400 619.06 Facebook 9 West Virginia 1,805,832 1,156,000 640.15 Facebook 10 Missouri 6,126,452 3,976,800 649.12 Facebook

Thanks to just 596.16 searches for every 1,000 people, Louisiana sits in third place. The state also generates more than 2,778,100 overall social media searches monthly. Louisiana is an example of a state that has enacted social media password protection laws, which prevents employers from requiring employees to disclose their username, passwords, or other information about their personal social media accounts.

Nevada comes in fourth place, with 601.64 social media searches per 1,000 people and 1,825,600 overall searches every month.

The southern state of Arkansas comes in fifth place, with 602.66 social media searches for every 1,000 people and 1,816,300 searches overall monthly.

On the other end of the scale, North Carolina is the most social media obsessed state, with 867.67 social media searches per 1,000 people. Tennessee came in second with 863.90 searches per 1,000 people, and Maine came in third with 856.69 searches.

It’s fascinating to see states from all corners of the US appear in the top ten, highlighting that despite the popularity of social media, there are still many areas which are less obsessed than others. According to this data, Facebook remains the king of social media. The platform receives hundreds of millions of searches every month in the US, with no other platforms coming close.

Facebook sees more than 151,000,000 monthly searches every month in the US, making it the most popular platform in the country by far, with Instagram the next biggest with more than 30,400,000 searches every month. Twitter comes third with 16,600,600 searches a month on average and TikTok is next with 7,480,000 searches a month.

Snapchat is the least popular out of the platforms studied, with only 1,830,000 searches every month on average across the US.