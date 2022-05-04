International visitors spent $10.1 billion in the USA in March

Data recently released by the US National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO) show that in March 2022:

International visitors spent $10.1 billion on travel to, and tourism-related activities within, the United States, an increase of 90 percent compared to March 2021.

Americans spent $9.2 billion traveling abroad, yielding a balance of trade surplus of $894 million for the month—the fifth consecutive month during which the United States enjoyed a balance of trade surplus for travel and tourism.

The increase in ‘Travel Spending’ accounted for the overwhelming majority (75%) of the year-over-year increase in U.S. travel exports in March 2022, followed by ‘Passenger Fare Receipts’ (21%) and ‘Medical/Education/Short-Term and Seasonal Workers Spending’ (4%).

Composition of Monthly Spending (Travel Exports)