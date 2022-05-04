New generic drug for schizophrenia, depression and bipolar disorder

Pharmascience Canada launched its new generic drug pms-LURASIDONE on the Canadian market and will be available at a lower cost to patients.

Pms-LURASIDONE is indicated as monotherapy for the management of the manifestations of schizophrenia in adults and in adolescents (15-17 years of age). It is also indicated for the acute management of depressive episodes associated with bipolar disorder in adults and adolescents (13-17 years of age). Although pms-LURASIDONE will not cure these disorders, it may help manage the symptoms.

This product, which belongs to a group of medicines called atypical antipsychotics, will be distributed in several strengths, such as 20 mg, 40 mg, 60 mg, 80 mg and 120 mg.

Offering the same safety and efficacy profile as the brand-name product, these pms-LURASIDONE tablets are a generic bioequivalent to Latuda ®.