New Vagal Nerve Stimulator to Treat Long COVID

Health Canada recently authorized the Dolphin Vagal Nerve Stimulator by the Center for Pain and Stress Research to treat symptoms in patients with COVID-19 Long Haul (long haulers). Long haulers experience a wide variety of after effects from the virus, including shortness of breath, cough, fatigue, joint and muscle pain, headaches, brain fog, etc.

New research which was presented at the annual European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases conference, strongly suggests the virus acts on the Vagus Nerve – the longest cranial nerve in the human body. Stimulation and treatment of this vital nerve is reported to provide relief for suffering long haulers.

Dolphin Vagal Nerve Therapy: Backed by Preliminary Research

This study reported “most long COVID subjects with vagus nerve dysfunction symptoms had a range of significant, clinically relevant, structural and functional alterations in their vagus nerve, including nerve thickening, trouble swallowing, and symptoms of impaired breathing. Our findings so far thus point at vagus nerve dysfunction as a central cause of COVID long-haul.”

The vagus nerve runs from the brain into the body, communicates to the gut and other areas, controls relaxation, inflammation, and lowers the heart rate and blood pressure. Health Canada authorization states that the Dolphin Vagal Stimulation applied to the auricular branch of the vagus nerve (ABVN) is effective for those:

• Who experience a worsening of long-haul symptoms such as anxiety, fatigue, pain, and brain fog

• And for whom approved drug therapies are not tolerated or provide insufficient symptom relief as assessed by their health care provider.

Dolphin Vagal Nerve Stimulator™: Long-haul Symptom Management Made Simple

The Dolphin Vagal Nerve Stimulator produces minute microcurrent impulses that gently relax muscles, calm the nervous system, and release endorphins. This recent authorization from Health Canada makes Dolphin VNS the only government-authorized COVID-19 long-haul therapy available to the public.

“Dolphin VNS therapy could be a promising therapy to combat the lingering adverse effects some patients experience with long-haul chronic symptomology,” says company spokesperson Yulia Kramarenko, “It is a safe clinical procedure and an effective treatment for many long-haul symptoms.” The conveniently applied Dolphin VNS enables a potentially life-changing intervention in any home or clinical setting with minimal training or supervision.