The St. Regis San Francisco Named Five-Star Hotel by Forbes

The St. Regis San Francisco, a 5-star hotel renowned for its premier location, bespoke services, exquisite accommodations, gracious service, and modern sophistication, is pleased to announce that Forbes Travel Guide (FTG), the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, and spas, has once again named the hotel one of the world’s Five-Star properties. Forbes Travel Guide is the world-renowned authority in genuine Five-Star service. The St. Regis San Francisco will be showcased with other 2022 Star Awards honorees on ForbesTravelGuide.com.

“We are honored and proud to be recognized, once again, by the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide as a Five-Star property,” said Roger Huldi, general manager of the hotel. “The St. Regis San Francisco has always strived to offer guests an unprecedented level of luxury, service, and elegance of design, and our dedication to those ideals continues to this day. My heartfelt appreciation goes to the entire team at The St. Regis San Francisco who are committed to making every day at the property exquisite.”

The St. Regis San Francisco recently completed an elegant update of its guestrooms, meeting spaces, lobby, and bar as part of a multi-phase property redesign.

In addition to the property-wide new design elements, the space has been reconfigured to encompass a dynamic new restaurant, Astra, led by Chef de Cuisine Mikey Adams.

In March of 2020, The St. Regis San Francisco unveiled a redesign of the hotel’s guestrooms and meeting and event spaces in collaboration with Toronto-based Chapi Chapo Design, a multidisciplinary design house whose principals played key roles in the original design of the property. The St. Regis San Francisco’s 260 rooms and suites were refitted with customized furniture, exclusive to the hotel. The redesign also focused on enhancing The St. Regis San Francisco’s 15,000 square feet of meeting and event spaces, creating refined, comfortable, and innovative areas designed to facilitate conversation and collaboration.

On the heels of the elevated redesign of the guest rooms and meeting spaces, the property unveiled the reimagined St. Regis Bar by London-based design firm Blacksheep offering an experience that creates a welcoming atmosphere epitomizing Northern California luxury, with rich textures and soft metallics that pay tribute the city’s unique vistas. The award-winning firm imbued the space with a colorful, lively, and stylish personality designed to captivate the imaginations of travelers and locals alike. The characteristics of the region, from the city’s rolling hills and cable car lines to the mountain ranges and serene landscapes of Napa Valley, informed Blacksheep’s design.

Additionally, The Blacksheep team graced the reception area with enlivening touches, such as a signature contemporary chandelier, metal detailing, and the curved framing of a decorative wall installation that mirrors the sweeping forms of the main bar. Intimate seating encourages conversation. In the dining area, a dreamy landscape titled “Mountain Mist” by Janie Rochfort reflects a unique watercolor style, rich olive greens and lighter pinks, that captures the fluid colors of a sunset reflecting off San Francisco’s hills. Much like the artwork in reception, Rochfort’s painting illustrates a distinct sense of place, from the misty fog to the robust surrounding geography that contribute to San Francisco’s distinctive character.

“Travel has come back strongly, and the resilient hospitality industry is creatively rallying to accommodate the increased occupancy demand for most regions,” says Hermann Elger, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. “While the industry faces some lingering issues, the 2022 award winners proved ready for those challenges and more, demonstrating the best that luxury hospitality has to offer.”

About The St. Regis San Francisco

The St. Regis San Francisco opened in November 2005, introducing a new dimension of luxury, uncompromising service, and timeless elegance to the city of San Francisco. The 40-story landmark building, designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, includes 102 private residences rising 19 levels above the 260-room St. Regis Hotel. From legendary butler service, “anticipatory” guest care and impeccable staff training to luxurious amenities and interior design by Chapi Chapo of Toronto, The St. Regis San Francisco delivers an unmatched guest experience. The St. Regis San Francisco is located at 125 Third Street. Telephone: 415.284.4000.

About Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Our anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on up to 900 objective standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world’s best luxury experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our independent inspection process. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, please visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.