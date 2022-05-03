South African Airways finalizing its North America ticket refund process

South African Airways (SAA) is nearing completion of processing ticket refund

requests for customer whose travel plans were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting flight cancellations, border closures and various travel restrictions. SAA’s Refund Accounting Department in its North America Regional Office in Fort Lauderdale will be closing permanently in late June 2022, so travel advisors in the USA have been informed to forward any outstanding refund requests for (083) tickets issued in the U.S. via email to: [email protected] by June 1, 2022 for review and processing.

For SAA (083)tickets issued in Canada, Travel Advisors can process refunds on these tickets through the BSP link and they will be review and approved by SAA. It is not required that these tickets be sent to SAA for processing of the refund.

“From the very beginning of the pandemic, it has been South African Airways upmost desire to fulfil its commitment to provide duty of care to our customers that are due involuntary refunds for SAA flights on 083 tickets and we want to insure that all request are finalized in the next 30-45 days,” said Todd Neuman, executive vice president of North America. “When SAA emerged from business rescue and relaunched service in late 2021, our team has been keenly focused on processing ticket refunds, as quickly as possible. We extend our sincere apologies to our valued customers and travel advisors for the delay and inconvenience in finalizing their ticket refunds and greatly appreciate their continued patience and understanding,” added Neuman.

South African Airways has offered one of the airline industry’s most generous policies for customers whose travel plans were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Its Flexible Travel Policy provides customers with the options of a refund on the unused portions of their ticket or they can apply the value of the original ticket towards the purchase of future travel on South African Airways. The Flexible Travel Policy also allows for the value of the original ticket to be transferred to an alternative traveler, should the original traveler no longer wish to travel.