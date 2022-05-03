New treatment in US for adults living with insomnia

Idorsia Ltd. & Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, US Inc. today announced that QUVIVIQ™ (daridorexant) CIV 25 mg and 50 mg tablets are now commercially available for adult patients with insomnia, which is characterized by trouble with falling or staying asleep.

Insomnia is a condition of overactive brain activity during sleep, and studies have shown that areas of the brain associated with wakefulness remain more active during sleep in patients with insomnia. Insomnia is the most common sleep disorder, affecting more than 25 million adults in the US.2 Poor quality or insufficient sleep can affect many aspects of the daily lives of people with trouble sleeping, including the ability to concentrate, mood and energy levels.4 In the long-term, insomnia is associated with numerous serious health conditions, such as psychiatric disorders, cardiovascular disease, substance abuse and dementia.5,6,7

QUVIVIQ is a dual orexin receptor antagonist, which blocks the binding of the wake-promoting neuropeptides orexins and is thought to turn down overactive wakefulness in insomnia.3 QUVIVIQ is recommended once per night, taken orally within 30 minutes before going to bed, with at least seven hours remaining prior to planned awakening.

Patricia Torr, President and General Manager of Idorsia US, commented:

“After years dedicated to researching the science of sleep and the orexin system, today is a momentous milestone for Idorsia, as the company’s first product in the US is now available to patients.”