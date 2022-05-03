Sarovar Hotels Name New Man in Charge

Sarovar Hotels in India today announced the appointment of Mr. Jatin Khanna as the new Chief Executive Officer for the brand.

Before becoming part of Sarovar Hotels, he was with Marriott, handling 32 hotels as Vice President-North India, Bhutan, and Nepal. Jatin earlier served as Vice President of Operations for Hilton Hotels India.

Jatin is a graduate from Delhi University and holds a BA Hons. in Hospitality Management from the University of West London.

Anil Madhok, Executive Chairman, Sarovar Hotels said: “We have, since our inception, worked towards constantly evolving ourselves and Sarovar as an organization. We clearly established our goals and founding principles on day 1 – owner as king; an efficient and effective corporate team to support our hotels; and strong S & M contribution to all unit hotels. We value and uphold our core values-mutual respect, fair play, innovation. We strive to improve each day. In line with our business philosophy, we are delighted to appoint Jatin Khanna as CEO of Sarovar Hotels, effective immediately.”

Jatin, Chief Executive Officer, Sarovar Hotels said: “It’s a sheer delight to join one of the leading and fastest growing hospitality brands in India. I look forward to work[ing] with the talented team of Sarovar Hotels.”