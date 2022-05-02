New flights from Calgary and Vancouver to Kelowna International Airport on Lynx Air

Today, Kelowna International Airport (Kelowna Airport) welcomed Lynx Air (Lynx) CEO Merren McArthur for an official ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate Lynx’s launch of services to Kelowna.

Lynx is currently operating two flights a week from Kelowna to each of Calgary and Vancouver. As of June 29, Lynx will increase its service to Calgary to three flights per week, taking the airline’s total flights in and out of Kelowna to 10 flights and 1,890 seats per week.

Lynx took to the skies just over three weeks ago and has been rapidly expanding its network since. Canadians can now book flights to 10 destinations coast to coast across Canada including Victoria, Vancouver, Kelowna, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Hamilton, Halifax, and St. John’s. The airline operates a fleet of brand-new, fuel-efficient Boeing 737 aircraft and plans to grow its fleet to more than 46 aircraft over the next five to seven years.

“We are proud to be the airline that links Canadians to wonderful destinations like Kelowna,” said Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx Air. “Whether you are traveling to catch up with friends and family, or to experience the natural beauty of the Okanagan region, Lynx will ensure a great flying experience for an affordable price.”

“We are so happy to be able to welcome Lynx Air to YLW and provide our passengers with more options when flying out of Kelowna,” says Sam Samaddar, Kelowna Airport Director. “I am pleased to see that Lynx is already expanding their service offerings to Calgary, which is one of our most popular routes.”