Canada Jetlines names new Chief Operating Officer

Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd. the new all-Canadian, leisure carrier, is proud to announce today, the appointment of Mr. Brad Warren as Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Maintenance of Canada Jetlines.

With over 25 years of experience in the airline industry, prior to joining Canada Jetlines in April 2021, Brad served as Managing Director at Air Canada, accountable for line maintenance with more than 1,800 maintenance technicians in Canada and globally. His prior experience includes Vice President of Maintenance for Air Georgian and Regional 1 airlines, before taking a senior leadership role at Air Canada Rouge. The news follows Canada Jetlines’ announcement of Toronto Pearson International Airport (GTAA) as the airline’s new travel hub.

“I am honored to accept the position of COO – Vice President Maintenance for Canada Jetlines,” stated Brad Warren. “I look forward to continuing the growth of the airline and working with the incredible and continuously growing, Canada Jetlines team.”

“We’re pleased to make this appointment for our incredible colleague, Brad Warren, as we continue to expand our team and capabilities. Brad has demonstrated great leadership skills since joining Canada Jetlines over a year ago and his industry knowledge, positive energy, and continuous pursue of excellence makes him an excellent asset for the Company,” shared Eddy Doyle, CEO of Canada Jetlines.

Targeting travel in summer 2022, Canada Jetlines was created to provide passengers another choice for travel from Toronto to the U.S., Caribbean, and Mexico. With a projected growth of 15 aircrafts by 2025, Canada Jetlines aims to offer the best-in-class operating economics, customer comfort and fly-by-wire technology, providing an elevated guest centric experience from the first touchpoint.