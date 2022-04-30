Skal International Mid-Year Meeting Brings Optimism

Skal International Executive Board and International Council held their annual mid-year meeting in Torremolinos, Spain and celebrated Skal Day on April 28.

SKAL World President Burcin Turkkan officially welcomed executive board and international council members to their individual meetings and to a final joint meeting between the board and council. She was joined by International Council president Julie Dabaly in 3 days of agenda packed meetings where several local government officials attended in support of the organization.

“As an organization, we are constantly in search of updating and optimizing ourselves for the benefit of our membership,” said worldwide president Burcin Turkkan as they discussed the challenges of the industry in post-pandemic times.

“Together we are stronger as One.”

This is president Turkkan’s motto for the year as she calls for all members and industry partners to work jointly towards the full recovery of the tourism industry.

Skal Day was also celebrated during the 3-day meetings and, a live message was delivered on two time zones by president Turkkan and her entire board together with the International Council. She also participated live via zoom in celebrations and new membership inductions held in other parts of the world sharing her message of unity.

Skal International strongly advocates for safe global tourism, focused on its benefits— “happiness, good health, friendship, and long life.” Since its inception in 1934, Skål International has been the leading organization of tourism professionals worldwide, promoting global tourism through friendship, uniting all travel and tourism industry sectors.

For more information, please click here.