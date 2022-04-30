GVB Relaunches Free Guåhan Trolley Service for Tourism Month

The Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) has announced that the nonprofit membership corporation will relaunch its free Guahån Trolley Service (GTS) for island residents and visitors in Tumon starting May 1, 2022.



“In celebration of tourism month and the progressive reopening of our visitor markets, we are once again working with Lam Lam tours to bring back our free trolley service. The trolleys will provide better accessibility for locals, military, and visitors, and it will also support our local business community,” said Dr. Gerry Perez, GVB Vice President.



The trolley service will be offered daily between GPO and Micronesia Mall with multiple stops scheduled in Tamuning and Tumon.

GTS Routes & Schedule