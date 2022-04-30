May 1 Statement by the World Tourism Network

The World Tourism Network issued a statement to honor May 1.

International Workers’ Day, is also known as Labour Day in most countries and is often referred to as May Day. It’s a celebration of laborers and the working classes that is promoted by the international labor movement and occurs every year on May Day. The day of the worker is celebrated in many countries around the globe.

Alain St. Ange, Vice President for International Relations for the World Tourism Network said:

“The 1st May is marked in the Community of Nations as Workers Day. We call on everyone to stand united, even more than ever before, to overcome the challenges of 2022 which will flow over into 2023 and possibly beyond.

The world managed to better understand Covid-19 and its challenges. Now all of us are faced with the Russia – Ukraine war and the effects arising from it.

The need for everyone to unite is now. Your family, your country, your continent, and the world depend on your dedication and commitment.

We are all workers and we must all appreciate that our own responsibilities keep the economic chain solid and alive.

Be it the Manager or the Cleaner, the Captain or the deckhand, the boss, the director or the desk officer we all need to do more than ever before to keep our economies moving.

We need to work hard and guarantee a plate of food on the table for our respective families. Let us remain united and tackle the challenges as one,”

Alain St.Ange spoke from his base in Seychelles.

The World Tourism Network has been giving medium and small size businesses in the travel and tourism industry a voice.

For more information on WTN and membership option go to www.wtn.travel