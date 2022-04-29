Enhanced Lung Rest Helps Treat Lung Failure

CytoSorbents Corporation announced that the Company will participate in the 10th EuroELSO Congress (EuroELSO 2022) in London, UK being held May 4-6, 2022, one of the two major conferences for ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) users worldwide. CytoSorbents is highlighting the strategy of “enhanced lung rest” using CytoSorb with ECMO to help treat acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and lung failure – both major causes of death in ICU patients.

New clinical data from 56 critically ill COVID-19 patients with refractory respiratory failure on life support with ECMO and treated with CytoSorb under FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. CTC Registry will be presented on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in an abstract presentation titled: ECMO Utilization with Adjunctive Hemoadsorption Therapy in COVID-19 Patients: An Observational Analysis from the CytoSorb Therapy in COVID-19 (CTC) Registry. This new analysis supports the importance of early intervention with CytoSorb and ECMO in treating patients with COVID-related ARDS, and its potential role in the high observed survival of 52 patients in an earlier analysis of the registry, published in the peer-reviewed journal, Frontiers in Medicine, last year.

CytoSorbents is a platinum sponsor of the Congress and will also host an onsite educational symposium which will be livestreamed on the EuroELSO website, entitled “ECMO plus CytoSorb – Are We Doing It Right?” on Thursday, May 5, 2022, from 12:45-1:45 PM CET in the St. James room.