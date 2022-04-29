Zanzibar Set for Grand Africa Week Celebrations in May

Zanzibar, the tourist paradise island on the Indian Ocean, is set to host Africa Day next month as part of celebrating African unity day that was achieved to unite African countries for political, economic, and cultural prosperity.

Branding itself as the tourist paradise in the Indian Ocean, Zanzibar is now expecting to host visitors from all 54 African states to celebrate the Africa Day week to be observed from May 22 to 29 this year through tourist visits, cultural activities, and discussions targeting tourism and heritage resources in Africa.

Organized by the Zanzibar Association of Tour Operators (ZATO) the Africa Day week is expected to attract about 5,000 visitors from Africa including business executives, tourists, and a section of leaders, among them, the retired African heads of state.

The weeklong event will be colored by various cultural and heritage performances, round trips at Zanzibar heritage sites, and hospitality, ZATO Chairman Mr. Hassan Ali Mzee said.

He said the event has been organized jointly by his association and the African Festival of Arts and Culture, FESTAC Africa, targeting to bring together a section of African leaders, artists, and tourist personalities to chart out Africa’s development agenda in tourism, heritage, and culture.

The FESTAC Africa 2022 event will color Africa Week on the island aiming to boost intra-Africa trade, arts, culture, tourism and travel, literature and poets, music, food, and fashion, as well as other businesses across the continent, organizers of the program said.

There will be golf, three days of a food festival, Swahili cuisine luxury experiences, also swimming with the dolphins, and exploration of Zanzibar to discover its the beauty.

A special business conference bringing some of the top corporate leaders and government officials from Africa will be hosted to share the abundant opportunities in Zanzibar, Tanzania, and Africa as a whole.

Among the key speakers at the scheduled conference, including government and tourism executives from Africa, are the Chairman of the African Tourism Board (ATB) Mr. Cuthbert Ncube.

The ATB Chairman visited Zanzibar early in March this year where he held a series of discussions with island officials targeting tourism and travel opportunities available on the island and strategies that would boost its tourist and historical heritages.