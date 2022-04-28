United adds New York-Nice flights, increases Monaco connections

United Airlines will be adding new services beginning April 29, linking New York/Newark to Nice, Monaco’s closest international airport.

With new daily flights and more premium seats than any US carrier, it will now be easier and more comfortable than ever for Americans to reach Monaco.

The additional flights are part of United Airlines largest transatlantic expansion in its history, largely due to the strong recovery in European travel demand expected this summer.

In the coming weeks, the airline will add or resume 30 nonstop transatlantic routes, making it an ideal time to visit the Mediterranean – including Monaco.

The timing for the new service is exciting news for Monaco, which is a short thirty-minute drive from Nice Côte d’Azur Airport.

As travelers are looking to celebrate missed milestones, Monaco offers the backdrop for romantic escapes, a friend’s getaway or multi-generational family vacations that are long overdue.

The Principality of Monaco is a legacy among top luxury destinations. This summer will be a popular time to visit the seaside nation, with the return of many live events, both old and new.

Monaco has been renowned for hosting unique events, sporting competitions, festivals, international stars, exhibitions, ballets, concerts, all in phenomenal settings. Among the major events this summer include:

● The world-famous Monaco Grand Prix on May 29 is the one of the most prestigious racing events in the world that attractions visitors from around the globe

● The Monte-Carlo Summer Festival features huge music acts throughout July and August.

● The 61st annual Monte-Carlo Television Festival will take place June 17-21 with studios and digital platforms gathering for the prestigious Golden Nymph Awards.

● A summer art exposition of Grimaldi Forum devoted to Christian Louboutin’s work explores his ties to the Principality.

These seasonal experiences are just part of Monaco’s year-round cultural offerings including the Monte-Carlo Casino, the Oceanography Museum of Monaco, and the Prince’s Palace of Monaco. Among its world-class offerings, it boasts an emerging food scene with multiple new openings. The destination is also committed to sustainable development and has been a green-minded example for decades.

United’s increased service between Newark Liberty International Airport and Nice means that travelers have more options than ever to reach Monaco this summer.