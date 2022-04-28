Tourism Seychelles France Reconnects with Consumers

On a mission to increase visibility for the island destination, the Tourism Seychelles Office in Paris spent a month and a half on the road between France and Belgium attending consumer fairs, namely Tourissima in Lille, Vakantie Expo in Antwerp, Destination Nature Paris and Salon des Vacances in Brussels.

The experience was undoubtedly positive after a difficult two years when tourism was down because of the Covid 19 pandemic. The different events gave participants important insight on current traveler sentiments and trends. Visitors now have high expectations and are more selective in terms what they want out of a holiday. Many want adventure, a change of scenery, relaxation, new discoveries but also place emphasis on authenticity and eco-responsible trips.

Fortunately, these demands are not new to Seychelles whose tourism is centered around sustainability and authentic experiences. Travelers were impressed by the simplified entry requirements for the destination and also sought information about activities and types of accommodation available.

The fairs presented the perfect opportunity to put Seychelles back in the minds of potential holidaymakers as they planned their Easter and summer holidays. Additionally, the Tourism Seychelles team availed of the opportunity to meet travel agents for training sessions on the destination and presentation lunches and dinners in France and Belgium.

The agents were excited to reconnect with tourism professionals in a physical setting after many months of e-mail and video exchanges.

During these sessions, partners rediscovered the islands through its various must-see places, post-covid updates and new suggestions for trips. Travel agents were kept updated on recent developments in the destination and went back to their offices better informed and equipped to recommend our islands to their clients.

Travel agencies also required reassurance despite Seychelles remaining active and visible throughout the pandemic through constant communication with the trade.

As global conditions improve, Tourism Seychelles continues to push forward with its mission to increase the destination’s visibility and attempt to increase visitor arrival figures, whilst stressing on the nation’s dedication on the safety of its population and guests.

As of week 15, Europe has attained 78.1% of the total market share, with France as the leading source market for the region. France is also the top market since January 2022 with 13,530 visitors and second-best performing market for week 15 with 1,064 visitors. Since January 2022, Seychelles has welcomed 1,174 Belgium visitors.