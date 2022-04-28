Multi Award Winner Pop Artist Lewis Capaldi Ready To Take The Stage In Malta!

Lewis Capaldi, one of the most exciting names in pop music and multi award winner, will be making his debut at the iconic Fosos venue in Floriana, Malta on July 2, 2022. Malta, an archipelago in the Mediterranean, is well known for its music festivals in historic outdoor settings. ‘Il-Fosos’ or The Granaries, officially named Pjazza San Publiju, is also one of the largest urban open spaces in Malta and is frequently the site of entertainment festivals.

2019 opened with Capaldi finding himself applauded from seemingly every critic spanning each and every corner of the globe. With 6 record-breaking back-to-back, and completely sold-out headline tours all over the world in less than 2 years, his ascent is, quite simply, unprecedented. From his humble beginnings, filling pubs, merely 24 months ago, to headlining Arena tours, selling out in seconds, all of which astonishingly happened before the release of his debut album, ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent.’

There’s no better introduction to his debut offering, than the worldwide Number 1 smash hit single ‘Someone You Loved’, which spent 7 weeks as the UK’s Number 1 single, shattering chart history at every turn. The album rocketed to number 1, where it spent no less than 10 weeks at the top of the UK albums chart, making it the longest running top 10 album in UK history.

The hit was nominated at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards for “Song of the Year” and won the 2020 Brit Award for “Song of the Year”. That year, Capaldi also took home the Brit Award for

“Best New Artist”

The story soon became familiar all over Europe, Australia, Asia and finally, America, where it topped the Billboard Hot 100, propelling Capaldi into elite territory, joining the likes of Adele and Ed Sheeran, all part of a handful of artists from the UK who reached the top of the American chart, shattering the 2 billion stream count in the process.

We are excited to announce that, following recent updates to standing event protocols, Lewis Capaldi will now be organized as a controlled STANDING event!

“This is sterling news for Malta’s tourism industry. Having another world-renowned artist heading to the Granaries during the upcoming summer, as part of an exciting calendar of events, will certainly boost Malta’s tourism prospects for the months ahead,” noted Clayton Bartolo, Malta’s Minister of Tourism. He added “Having a quality product needs to be the order of the day if we truly want to achieve our vision in making Malta a hub of tourism excellence for the years to come.”

“Malta is once again proving to become the ideal Summer destination for fans of all kinds of music. We, at VisitMalta are proud to be welcoming Lewis Capaldi on the Floriana in July as we continue to slowly recover from the disruption which was brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. This event will be organized as a controlled standing event where all the COVID-19 mitigation measures applicable at the time of the event will be respected,” added Dr. Gavin Gulia, Chairman of the Malta Tourism Authority.

Tickets for Lewis Capaldi: Live in Concert are already available, together with more information, at VisitMalta.com. More information can also be obtained by calling our hotline: +356 9924 2481

About Malta

The sunny islands of Malta, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, are home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state anywhere. Valletta built by the proud Knights of St. John is one of the UNESCO sites and the European Capital of Culture for 2018. Malta’s patrimony in stone ranges from the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, to one of the British Empire’s most formidable defensive systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious and military architecture from the ancient, medieval and early modern periods. With superbly sunny weather, attractive beaches, a thriving nightlife, and 7,000 years of intriguing history, there is a great deal to see and do. For more information on Malta, click here.

About Il-Fosos, Floriana

‘Il-Fosos’ or The Granaries and now officially named Pjazza San Publiju, is also one of the largest urban open spaces in Malta and is therefore used for mass gatherings. One important gathering was held in May 1990 during the Pope John Paul II visit to Malta. During the second Papal visit on May 9, 2001, the Pope beatified three Maltese in this square, one of whom was eventually canonized (St. Gorg Preca). As Malta is a predominantly Catholic country, this is considered to be an important event in Malta’s history. A third papal visit took place on April 18, 2010, by Pope Benedict XVI. The Isle of MTV summer festival is among other major events held here. For more information on Floriana click here.