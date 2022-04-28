Lufthansa now integrates carbon-neutral flying option into booking

With a single click, Lufthansa customers can now easily minimize carbon emissions of their flights. After flight selection, they can further choose one of three options to fly CO 2 -neutral.

The first option is to use SAF that is currently produced from residual biogenic materials and directly reduces CO 2 emissions. A second option is to using high quality carbon offset projects run by the non-profit organization myclimate in Germany and other countries worldwide.

These promote measurable climate protection by not only reducing CO 2 but also locally improving the quality of life and biodiversity. The third option is a combination of the first two options. An option can be selected while booking. Payment is made when buying the flight ticket, thus making CO 2 -neutral flying for passengers significantly easier.

During the second quarter of 2022, the same service will also be available for other Lufthansa Group airlines: Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and SWISS. These options will become even more attractive by awarding additional status and award miles.

“We continue to invest more than ever in the quality and sustainability of our flights. We already are the largest buyer of SAF in Europe and offer the most comprehensive range of ways to fly CO 2 -neutral. And we have now integrated this into the booking process. We want to make it as easy as possible for our customers to save CO 2 . People not only want to fly and discover more of the world – they also want to protect it. We believe in this way an important contribution to do this can be made. I am convinced this will inspire more and more passengers to travel sustainably,” says Christina Foerster, Member of the Lufthansa Group’s Executive Board, responsible for Customer, IT & Corporate Responsibility.

To date, less than one percent of passengers have taken advantage of Lufthansa’s long standing option to fly carbon neutral. This new offer, which will also be available for mobile devices when booking flights, is part of Lufthansa Group’s product campaign for sustainable flying. In the coming years, the Group plans to offer customers significantly more sustainable travel options. The basis for this new service is the digital solution “Compensaid,” developed in 2019 by Lufthansa Innovation Hub.

Forging ahead with a clear sustainable strategy in the future

The Lufthansa Group is making effective climate protection a major goal with a clearly defined path toward carbon-neutrality: compared to 2019, Lufthansa Group plans to half its net-carbon emissions by 2030, and by 2050, the Lufthansa Group plans to achieve net-zero carbon emissions. This will be done by accelerating fleet modernization, continually optimizing flight operations, using SAF, and using innovative procedures that make passenger and cargo flights more carbon neutral. Since 2019, Lufthansa Group has been offsetting carbon emissions of its employees’ business-related air travel by using myclimate carbon offset projects.