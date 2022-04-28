Bournemouth University’s new agenda on Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management

Bournemouth University and The Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre today signed letters of intent to establish a partnership in resilience and crisis management initiatives globally with a specific focus on Africa and the Caribbean.

Bournemouth University is a public university in Bournemouth, England, with its main campus situated in neighbouring Poole. The university was founded in 1992; however, the origins of its predecessor date back to the early 1900s.

Jamaica’s Tourism Minister, the Hon Edmund Bartlett, Founder and co-chair of the GTRCMC reviewed the document while Mr Richard Gordon MBE -Head of the Department of Disaster and crisis management, and professor Lee Miles shares the moment.



The two Centres will share academic and practical project development and implementation as well as data sharing, and analytics and foster public-private partnerships in tourism resilience.

The need for the creation of a global tourism resilience initiative was one of the major outcomes of the Global Conference on Jobs and Inclusive Growth: Partnerships for Sustainable Tourism under the esteemed partnership of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), the Government of Jamaica, the World Bank Group and the Inter-American Development Bank(IDB).

The ultimate goal of the Centre is to assist destination preparedness, management and recovery from disruptions and/or crises that affect tourism and threaten economies and livelihoods globally.