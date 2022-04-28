Effective Treatment for Male and Female Infertility

Infertility is a common concern for many individuals. 10-15% of couples are affected by infertility, with both men and women equally contributing to the issue. In general, ⅓ of infertility concerns originate from the female, ⅓ come from the male, and ⅓ have to do with both.

There are many causes behind this ongoing struggle to maintain a healthy, functioning reproductive system.

For example, PolyCystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) affects as much as 20% of women around the world and has been referred to by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services as a health problem that is “one of the most common, but treatable, causes of infertility in women.”

Another contributor can be found in the form of the ongoing reduction in sperm concentration. Since the 80s, the U.S. has seen a 1.5% reduction in sperm concentration every year — with the number doubled in Europe and Australia.

Gynov has responded to the infertility question with a pair of leading-edge dietary supplements. These are already available (and popular with consumers and medical professionals alike) in over 20 countries around the world. As of 2022, they have also become available in the U.S.

The first is the company’s flagship product, Gynositol. This women’s health supplement was developed as a unique solution for the largely under-addressed issue of PCOS.

The formula incorporates key ingredients, starting with Myo-inositol. This is an organic compound that is often abnormally low in women with PCOS and has been shown to restore ovarian function, improve oocyte quality, and reduce insulin resistance. Gynov also incorporates 5-MTHF, the biologically active form of vitamin B9. This also helps to restore ovulation and cyclicity, while preventing neural tube defects of the embryo when a pregnancy is planned.

For men, Gynov has developed Isitol. The supplement consists of a combination of Myo-inositol — which has also been shown to help with the functioning of the mitochondria and sperm mobility — as well as an antioxidant complex including:

• N-acetyl-cysteine;

• Zinc;

• Vitamin E;

• B3;

• B6;

• B2;

• 5-MTHF.

Isitol helps manage things like oxidative stress and DNA fragmentation and has the effect of optimizing pregnancy chances.

Infertility remains an ongoing struggle for much of the world’s population. As humanity continues to grapple with this intensifying concern, Gynov is shining a light on new, innovative, natural, and science-backed solutions. From Gynositol to Isitol, Gynov is helping women and men restore their reproductive health as they build a better future together.