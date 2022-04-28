New Automated Insulin Delivery for People with Diabetes

Abbott, CamDiab and Ypsomed today announced that they are partnering to develop and commercialize an integrated automated insulin delivery (AID) system to help lessen the burden of round-the-clock diabetes management for people with diabetes. The initial focus of the partnership will be in European countries.

The new integrated AID system is being designed to connect Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre® 3 sensor, the world’s smallest1 and most accurate2,3 continuous glucose monitoring sensor with readings every minute, to CamDiab’s CamAPS FX mobile app, which connects with Ypsomed’s mylife™ YpsoPump® – creating a smart, automated process to deliver insulin based on real-time glucose data. The connected, smart wearable solution is designed to continuously monitor a person’s glucose levels and automatically adjust and deliver the right amount of insulin at the right time, removing the guesswork of insulin dosing.

“Our goal is to make diabetes care as easy as possible, which is why Abbott continues to expand its team of insulin delivery partners, digital coaching and technology leaders,” said Jared Watkin, senior vice president of Abbott’s diabetes care business. “We want to deliver new advanced solutions that simplify and make it possible for people to spend less time thinking about diabetes and more time living.”

“Poor glucose control leads to an increased risk of diabetes complications such as blindness, and heart and kidney disease. We want to help people with diabetes better manage their glucose through advanced technology. Our CamAPS FX, already approved in Europe, is a highly adaptive algorithm that when integrated with Abbott’s sensor is being designed to communicate with Ypsomed’s insulin pump to provide the optimal insulin dose, lifting the burden of managing a condition that is relentlessly unpredictable day and night,” said Roman Hovorka, director of CamDiab Ltd.

“We are convinced that major challenges of society can only be addressed through partnerships. We are therefore proud to expand our partners and connectivity to offer more freedom of choice in managing diabetes. When combined our mylife™ YpsoPump® with the FreeStyle Libre 3 system and CamAPS FX advanced adaptive hybrid closed-loop app, we will be able to deliver an additional compact and lightweight AID system that is discreet and simple to use,” said Simon Michel, chief executive officer of Ypsomed.

The companies intend to complete development by end of 2022 with commercial availability expected thereafter.