New Deal Europe Forms Partnership with ETOA

Tom Jenkins, CEO of ETOA, and a member of the World Tourism Network (WTN) and a tourism hero, said: “Southeastern Europe, including the Balkan region, was, prior to the pandemic, one of the fastest growing destinations for inbound visitors. Each year we were seeing an increase in interest for what was felt to be undiscovered and so under visited. It still holds enormous potential. Few other areas combine such a depth of history with a wealth of unspoiled natural resources.”

The current climate, with manifest demand and availability across the region, represents a huge opportunity for intermediaries.

ETOA members – who sell Europe as a destination throughout the world – are in a position to covert this manifest potential into real business.

Robert Dee, Director and Co-Founder of New Deal Europe, commented: “We are delighted to be partnering with ETOA, an organization with a history of promoting tourism to Europe. The Balkan region covers 12 countries from Slovenia down to Greece and offers everything for the 21st Century traveler. From luxury hotels and pristine beaches to get-away-from-it all activity breaks, there is something for everyone. ETOA membership will promote the region and offers sustainable growth. Our partners in the region look forward to working with ETOA and its membership as it continues to campaign for a fair and constructive legislative framework for tourism in Europe.

“We have already worked together for the 2022 Marketplace and Forum and have gained 18 new members for ETOA since March. It is proving a dynamic and successful partnership.”

ETOA

ETOA is the trade association for better tourism in Europe. We work with policymakers to enable a fair and sustainable business environment, so that Europe remains competitive and appealing for visitors and residents. With over 1,200 members serving 63 origin markets, we are a powerful voice at local, national and European levels. Our members include tour and online operators, intermediaries and wholesalers, European tourist boards, hotels, attractions, technology companies and other tourism service providers ranging in size from global brands to local independent businesses. We are connected with over 30,000 industry professionals across our social media channels. ETOA offers an unparalleled networking and contracting platform for tourism practitioners, running 8 flagship events across Europe and in China that collectively arrange over 46,000 one-on-one appointments every year. We have offices in Brussels and London and representation in Spain, France and Italy.

New Deal Europe

New Deal Europe brings together tour operators and tourism organizations with a focus on the Greater Balkan region of Europe. As such, New Deal Europe is the only travel market platform dedicated to generating business to this growing tourism destination.