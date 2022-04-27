Russian Aeroflot kicked out of SkyTeam airline alliance

In a press release posted on its official website today, SkyTeam announced that Russia’s national flag carrier Aeroflot was no longer a member of the international airline alliance.

SkyTeam is one of the three major global airline alliances along with Star Alliance and Oneworld. It currently has 19 member airlines on four continents.

Announcing suspension of Aeroflot’s membership, the group said in its official statement:

“SkyTeam and Aeroflot have agreed to temporarily suspend the airline’s SkyTeam membership. We are working to limit the impact for customers and will inform those affected by any changes to SkyTeam benefits and services.”

Aeroflot officials confirmed the suspension of the airline’s membership in the alliance.

According to the airline, it is working to minimize the impact of this decision on customers.

The Russian airline does not stop using SkyTeam trademarks, products and services, but some restrictions may apply to the privileges of the alliance on Aeroflot PJSC flights.

Russian Airlines, commonly known as Aeroflot, is the flag carrier and largest airline of the Russian Federation.

The airline was founded in 1923, making Aeroflot one of the oldest active airlines in the world. Aeroflot is headquartered in the Central Administrative Okrug, Moscow, with its hub being Sheremetyevo International Airport.

Before the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, the airline flew to 146 destinations in 52 countries, excluding codeshared services.

Since the start of Russia’s unprovoked aggression against neighboring Ukraine, the number of destinations was significantly reduced after many countries banned Russian aircraft.

As of 8 March 2022, Aeroflot flies only to destinations in Russia and Belarus.