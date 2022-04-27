First patient dosed for advanced solid tumors

Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. today announced the dosing of the first patient in a Phase I/II clinical trial of JBI-802 in patients with advanced solid tumors. JBI-802 is a first-in-class, small-molecule, orally administered dual inhibitor of LSD1 and HDAC6 that has demonstrated synergistic anti-tumor activity in animal models.

The Phase I/II trial is an open label, two-part dose escalation and expansion study designed to define the safety and tolerability, explore predictive biomarkers and assess preliminary activity of JBI-802 in more than 100 study participants with advanced solid tumors. More information on the clinical trial can be found at NCT05268666.

Hari S Bhartia, Chairman, Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. shared on the announcement, “We have come a long way from drug discovery to first-in-human dosing. We look forward to making a difference in patients’ lives. Our expertise in structure-based drug design and medicinal chemistry enables us to create differentiated precision therapeutics with truly innovative properties.”

Syed Kazmi, Chief Executive Officer, Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. said, “JBI-802, effectively modulates two validated oncology targets with similar affinity and quick on/off exposure kinetics, leading to synergistic anti-tumour activity with a reduced risk of thrombocytopenia. This is our first internally developed product candidate to enter clinical development. Other advancing programs include an oral brain penetrant inhibitor of PRMT5, JBI 778, and an oral brain penetrant PDL1 inhibitor, JBI 2174, for neurological cancers among others.”