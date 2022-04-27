FICCI Boosting Digital Drive in India with Upcoming Summit

As part of its mandate to further enhance India’s digital drive in the travel and tourism industry. the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) is organizing the fourth edition of the Digital Travel, Hospitality & Innovation Summit 2022 on May 6 at FICCI, Federation House in New Delhi.

The summit will witness the presence of key dignitaries from the travel and hospitality industry and will cover the various topics of discussion related to future of travel and innovation.

The summit will be inaugurated by Mr. G. Kamala Vardhana Rao, Director General, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.

The event will also have panel discussions and a keynote address from industry stalwarts including:

Mr. Dhruv Shringi, Co-Chairman, FICCI Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Committee & Chairman FICCI Travel Technology & Digital Committee & CEO and Co-Founder, Yatra Online Inc.

Mr. Ashish Kumar, Co-Chairman, FICCI Travel, Technology & Digital Committee

Mr. Anil Chadha, Co-Chairman, FICCI Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Committee, Chairman FICCI Hotels Committee & Divisional Chief

Mr. Ankush Nijhawan, Chairman, FICCI Outbound Tourism Committee & Co-Founder TBO.com

Mr. Naveen Kundu, Co-Chairman, FICCI Domestic Tourism Committee & Managing Director, EBixCash Travel

Mr. Rakshit Desai, Chairman, FICCI Corporate & MICE Tourism Committee & Managing Director, FCM Travel Solutions

Mr. Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder & Group CEO, MakeMyTrip

Mr. Ayyappan R., CEO, ClearTrip

Ms. Ritu Mehrotra, Commercial Excellence Director, Asia Pacific, China & Oceania, Booking.com

Mr. Amanpreet Bajaj, General Manager, AirBnB, India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong & Taiwan

Mr. Prashant Pitti, Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip

Mr. Suraj Nangia, Managing Partner, Nangia Andersen LLP

The topic of discussions will focus on post pandemic global travel trends, policy framework and a strategic plan on revival of travel and tourism, digitalization and emerging technologies, marketing and serving to the next gen traveler, and the emerging importance of home stays.

