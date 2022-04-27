The Michelin Guide announces its arrival in Istanbul

Istanbul is to become the 38th destination to be judged part of the world’s most prestigious gastronomic destinations by the Michelin Guides. The French-based Michelin organization has been guiding the world’s gourmets since 1904, when Istanbul was still known as Constantinople. The red-covered Michelin guidebooks have, since their inception 118 years ago, been considered the bible of gourmands, the world’s most reliable and reputable of all restaurant rating guides.

Speaking at a meeting announcing Michelin’s arrival in Türkiye, Minister of Culture and Tourism, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, noted that Michelin’s decision to add İstanbul to its international roster is proof positive of Istanbul’s profile as a “gastrocity.”

“This interest of the Michelin organization in the İstanbul food and drink sector demonstrates that Türkiye is at the forefront of gastronomy tourism,” says Ersoy. “The Michelin Guide will move our businesses, which stand out with their originality, diversity, sustainability and creativity, to the global stage with an entirely new seal of approval.”

As a capital of empires for millennia, Istanbul has long been known as the birthplace of cuisines and gastronomic traditions that now span the world.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the addition of Istanbul to the Michelin family, Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides, observed that İstanbul has fascinated the world for centuries with its history, culture and intercultural identity. Poullennec said that “the Michelin Guide’s inclusion of İstanbul will present the city to gourmets around the world. Fueled by ancient traditions and young, open-minded and creative talents that shape an original taste identity, İstanbul’s culinary scene amazed our team.”

The selection of the first İstanbul restaurants recognized by independent, confidential and anonymous Michelin inspectors will be announced on October 11, 2022.